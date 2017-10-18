“Fashion Police,” E!’s long-running, comedic panel-discussion show, will end its run with a special featuring previously unaired footage of its late host, Joan Rivers.
“Fashion Police: The Farewell,” hosted by Rivers’ daughter, Melissa, will air Nov. 27, the network said Wednesday.
Melissa Rivers and panelists Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski, NeNe Leakes and Margaret Cho will be joined by unspecified celebrity guests, E! added. The finale will include a retrospective of memorable moments and footage from an unaired 1980s-themed episode hosted by Joan Rivers, who co-created the show in 1995 and remained at its helm until her death in 2014.
Comments
