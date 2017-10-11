Chip and Joanna Gaines have expanded on their announcement last month that they are ending their hit home-renovation show “Fixer Upper” after five seasons.

The decision, they explain in the new issue of People magazine, being published Friday, stems from their growing business empire in Waco, Texas, which now includes a real-estate concern, luxury vacation rentals, a retail store, a magazine, various home-renovation products, including a line for Target department stores, and an upcoming restaurant. Managing all those businesses and its 500 employees became too wearing in addition to their HGTV show’s 11-month shooting schedule.

Chip, 42, and Joanna, 39, said they also wanted more time with their four children, ranging in ages from 12 to 7.