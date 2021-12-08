TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
EntertainmentTVReality TV

LIer Emily Solomos competes on Food Network's 'Christmas Cookie Challenge'

Emily Solomos of Mount SInai, as seen

 Emily Solomos of Mount SInai, as seen on Food Network's "Christmas Cookie Challenge." Credit: Food Network/Dawn Hoffmann

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Mount Sinai's Emily Solomos, whose Instagram account Em's Custom Cookies is a cornucopia of delectable designs and colors, competes Thursday on season 5 of Food Network's "Christmas Cookie Challenge."

"I was messaged by a casting agency" that saw the online photos of her baked goods, says the 24-year-Solomos, who works in marketing at PipingRock Health Products in Ronkonkoma. "They were messaging me for a really long time," she says by phone from her parents’ home. "And I didn't answer because I thought that it was a scam."

Solomos relented "after maybe two or three weeks of constant DMs [direct messages]," and the casting agent "told me a little bit about the show" — in which hosts/judges Ree Drummond and Eddie Jackson each episode pick a $10,000 prize-winner among five bakers in two rounds — "and how she wants to set me up for an interview with the producers."

That led to a pair of Zoom remote videos — one introducing herself and her two-year-old, part-time cookie business, "and then the second interview, where you have to actually make cookies to show the producers. I had to make two designs, three cookies each, and then I had to make a 3D cookie," meaning one that stands or is otherwise not in a traditionally flattened shape. In her episode, the bakers made life-size ugly Christmas sweaters.

In April, a week or two after being chosen, Solomos flew to Knoxville, Tennessee, for the shoot. "The whole process was super-last-minute and rushed, so that kind of adds to the stress of everything," she says. "But the whole experience was definitely life-changing and I was grateful to be there and have that kind of opportunity. I would do it again in a heartbeat. It was eye-opening just to kind of know that I'm good enough to be there, and how much more capable I am than I ever thought."

Born in Smithtown and raised in Mount Sinai, where her high school softball team reached the 2015 Long Island Class A championship game, Solomos is the elder of two daughters of Michael, an IT executive with the Farmingdale office-environment company Waldner's, and Gemma, a secretary in the Mount Sinai School District. After being exposed to baking during her job throughout high school at the counter of the now-closed Create-a-Cake in Port Jefferson Station, she graduated from Iona College with a marketing degree in 2019.

At the moment, Em's Custom Cookies — made in her parents' kitchen, "which they don't love, because it's just so much," Solomos says, chuckling — is pickup only, with no shipping. But, she notes, "I've had people drive from all over to get them, including out-of-state." The "Christmas Cooke Challenge" exposure may bump up her business, which already is booked through February, but Solomos isn't looking to go full-time. "I love the consistency of a nine-to-five job," she says. "But later in life that is something I would probably reconsider."

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Ken Jennings appears at the 2020 ABC Television
'Jeopardy!' stays with hosts Bialik, Jennings for the season
Chris Cuomo in 2018.
Chris Cuomo's upcoming book canceled by publisher
Hofstra faculty member Lisa Dresner is competing on
Hofstra faculty member competes in new 'Jeopardy!' tournament
Jimmy Fallon arrives at the 44th Kennedy Center
Jimmy Fallon teams with Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion for holidays
Chris Cuomo in 2019.
Fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo steps away from SiriusXM show
NBC's "Annie Live!" cast includes, from left, Taraji
'Annie Live!' travels back in time, from Bethpage
Didn’t find what you were looking for?