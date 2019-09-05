Matt Kirschenheiter, the estranged husband of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star and Long Island native Gina Kirschenheiter, has been charged with domestic violence, according to a new court filing.

In documents obtained by TheBlast.com Thursday, the Orange County District Attorney is pressing two charges of felony domestic violence against the 35-year-old former financial manager. Matt Kirschenheiter has said he was forced to resign from his job due to notoriety from the Bravo reality-TV series and his arrest June 22 following an argument with Gina Kirschenheiter, also 35, at her home.

According to the documents, he was charged with the felonies "corporal injury – on spouse/cohabitant" and "false imprisonment effected by violence, menace, fraud, or deceit." The website said he faces a maximum of four years imprisonment for the first charge and an additional three years for the second. His next court appearance is scheduled for later this month.

The Rockville Centre-born and North Babylon-raised Gina Kirschenheiter had alleged in an order-of-protection filing on June 24 that Matt Kirschenheiter, from whom she had separated in March 2018, arrived at her home two days earlier "pounding at the door." He let himself in, then "threw me down on the couch and threw some furniture around … saying he was going to kill me." She said she implored him to remember their three young children who were in the house, "but he kept hitting me."

Matt Kirschenheiter was booked that night and released without bail or criminal charges early next morning.

Gina Kirschenheiter had married the fellow Hofstra University grad in May 2010, and filed for divorce in April 2018. It was granted this Aug. 14 and scheduled to be finalized on Dec. 31. She has not commented publicly on the charges. Matt Kirschenheiter appears to have no social-media accounts and did not respond to a People magazine request for comment.