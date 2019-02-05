North Babylon native Gina Kirschenheiter of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" has apologized following her arrest last week for driving under the influence.

"Bad choices have bad consequences," Kirschenheiter, 34, wrote in a 350-word Instagram mea culpa that accompanied a graphical text image reading, "The best apology is changed behavior."

"To all of you who wrote me with pain in their hearts about how drinking and driving has had a negative impact on them and their families, I hear you," she posted. Kirschenheiter added that she was "disappointed in myself … since everyone who knows me knows I'm the queen of Uber/Lyft," two of several car services often used by individuals who have been drinking. "I wasn't 'unlucky,' " she confessed. "I made a conscious decision to do something epically stupid. One time is one time too many. I am awake now. I can promise this will NEVER BE ME again."

The separated mother of three young children vowed, "I am committed to this cause and hope to effect a positive change and dialogue. You don't have to believe me with these words, but I hope over time you will see through my actions."

Kirschenheiter was arrested shortly after midnight early Thursday after a traffic violation in Rancho Santa Margarita, Cal, Orange County Sheriff's Department public affairs officer Jaimee Blashaw told Us Weekly. After being booked, Kirschenheiter was released around noon.

The reality-TV star said in a statement Friday, "I made a very bad choice the other night after a mom's night out. I am extremely disappointed in myself and regret my actions wholeheartedly. I have learned a valuable lesson and hope to show you all that this one incident does not define me."