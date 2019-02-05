TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Evening
45° Good Evening
EntertainmentTVReality TV

LI-raised 'Real Housewives of OC' star apologizes after DUI arrest

 Gina Kirschenheiter, a North Babylon native,  says "The best apology is changed behavior."

Gina Kirschenheiter of Bravo's "Real Housewives of

 Gina Kirschenheiter of Bravo's "Real Housewives of Orange County." Photo Credit: Bravo/Phillip Faraone

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

North Babylon native Gina Kirschenheiter of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" has apologized following her arrest last week for driving under the influence.

"Bad choices have bad consequences," Kirschenheiter, 34, wrote in a 350-word Instagram mea culpa that accompanied a graphical text image reading, "The best apology is changed behavior."

"To all of you who wrote me with pain in their hearts about how drinking and driving has had a negative impact on them and their families, I hear you," she posted. Kirschenheiter added that she was "disappointed in myself … since everyone who knows me knows I'm the queen of Uber/Lyft," two of several car services often used by individuals who have been drinking. "I wasn't 'unlucky,' " she confessed. "I made a conscious decision to do something epically stupid. One time is one time too many. I am awake now. I can promise this will NEVER BE ME again."

The separated mother of three young children vowed, "I am committed to this cause and hope to effect a positive change and dialogue. You don't have to believe me with these words, but I hope over time you will see through my actions."

Kirschenheiter was arrested shortly after midnight early Thursday after a traffic violation in Rancho Santa Margarita, Cal, Orange County Sheriff's Department public affairs officer Jaimee Blashaw told Us Weekly. After being booked, Kirschenheiter was released around noon.

The reality-TV star said in a statement Friday, "I made a very bad choice the other night after a mom's night out. I am extremely disappointed in myself and regret my actions wholeheartedly. I have learned a valuable lesson and hope to show you all that this one incident does not define me."

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

The 91st Academy Awards will air live on ABC exec: No host for this year's Oscars telecast
Since its debut in 2009, "Modern Family" has 'Modern Family' ending after next season
Actor Kristoff St. John, best known as a Recent notable deaths
Andy Cohen arrives at the Billboard Music Awards Bravo's Andy Cohen welcomes his first child
Sal Valentinetti performs on "America's Got Talent: The Crooner's LI charm on 'AGT: The Champions'
Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine performs during the Adam Levine thanks his halftime-show critics