Long Island native Gina Kirschenheiter, of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," has begun a new relationship in the wake of her divorce from Matt Kirschenheiter.

Gina Kirschenheiter, born in Rockville Centre and raised in North Babylon, posted two Instagram images Monday of herself at an outdoor table, smiling and laughing with a bearded man she has since identified as Travis Mullen. "Always find a reason to laugh. It may not add years to your life but will surely add life to your years," she captioned alongside the images, repeating the familiar aphorism.

Kirschenheiter, 35, told Us Weekly that the two "got set up through a friend and I don't think either of us were expecting to like each other, you know? We just did, and it's really easy and comfortable." She added, "He's a great person. He's a really good guy, really sweet, really kind and it's nothing like I've ever really experienced before. I'm just really enjoying being with him and he's pretty rad, so we'll see what happens."

Mullen, whose age and occupation were not readily available, "has nothing to do with this world" of the Bravo "Real Housewives" franchise, Kirschenheiter said. "He knows nothing about it."

She went on to tell the magazine, "It's interesting. I really was thinking 100 percent, no way" of getting remarried after filing for divorce in April 2018 from fellow Hofstra University graduate Matt Kirschenheiter, whom she had had wed in May 2010. The divorce was granted this Aug. 14 and is scheduled to be finalized on Dec. 31. They have three children, sons Nicholas, 7, and Luca, 4, and daughter Sienna, 5.

"It's just a piece of paper, it's just a contract," she continued, explaining her rationales. "I'm not doing that again. There's no reason, I already have my children. Being in this new relationship has kind of opened my mind a little bit to possibly, maybe [remarrying]. So you never know. I'm staying open."

Meanwhile, Gina Kirschenheiter was back visiting Long Island over the weekend, posting a photo of herself Sunday with a group of friends at Del Vino Vineyards in Northport. "Back home with my girl gang," she wrote. "Definitely no place like home."