A transplanted Long Islander is joining Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Orange County" when that reality-TV series returns for season 13 on July 16, the network announced Monday.

Gina Kirschenheiter, one of two new cast-members along with Emily Simpson, has lived in that Southern California county for three years and is a mother of three children under the age of 5, according to the cable network.

Kirschenheiter responded to a comment on one of her Instagram posts Monday, saying she grew up in North Babylon ("Go Bulldogs!!!") and graduated from Hofstra University.

Her husband works and lives in Los Angeles during the week, making her "a single mom of sorts, which causes her to re-evaluate what she wants and needs in her marriage."