Matt Kirschenheiter, the estranged husband of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star and Long Island native Gina Kirschenheiter, says he has lost his job and cannot pay the nearly $10,000 a month in spousal and child support he had agreed to earlier this month.

According to court documents obtained by TheBlast.com, People magazine and others, the 35-year-old financial manager said he was forced to resign from his $421,000-a-year job and that Gina Kirschenheiter, also 35, was paid $86,450 for her first season on the show last year, making her the couple's primary earner.

He added in his filing that he has had difficulty finding work because of notoriety surrounding her Bravo reality show, including "tabloid type publicity and online articles" about the couple. As well, following Gina Kirschenheiter's filing for a domestic-violence restraining order against him in June, his former company "made it clear that we must part ways" even though he has not been charged with a crime.

He gave his monthly income as zero and his savings as $100,000, including a $75,000 severance payment. The stipulated monthly child support of $4,500 and monthly spousal support of $5,127 was based on his previous salary and on Gina Kirschenheiter claiming only $30,000 in annual income, he said. Citing tax filings, he told the court that in addition to her series salary from the production company and from Bravo parent NBC/Universal, his estranged wife additionally earns money through endorsements.

Gina Kirschenheiter, born Gina Archer in Rockville Centre and raised in North Babylon, returned to "RHOC" for the current 14th season, which premiered Aug. 6. She had married fellow Hofstra University grad Matt Kirschenheiter on May 15, 2010, and filed for divorce on April 2, 2018. It was granted this Aug. 14 and scheduled to be finalized on Dec. 31. The couple have three children: sons Luca, 4, and Nicholas, 7, and daughter Sienna, 5.

A hearing on Matt Kirschenheiter's request is set for Oct. 10.

Gina Kirschenheiter has not commented publicly. Matt Kirschenheiter appears to have no social-media accounts.