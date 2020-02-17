Following her announcement Friday that she and her boyfriend of six months have moved in together, former Long Islander Gina Kirschenheiter of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" is responding online to both critics and supporters of the development.

"It's kind of major," the Rockville Centre-born and North Babylon-raised Kirschenheiter, 35, told People magazine of living with beau Travis Mullen, whose Instagram account is private and who has no evident Twitter or Facebook accounts. "I know it's nuts, but we've been together half a year," she went on. "And when I think about that, I'm like, 'That's not a long time.' But I honestly feel like I've known him forever. It seems so much longer."

Kirschenheiter, a Hofstra University grad, is divorced from fellow alumnus Matt Kirschenheiter, with whom she has sons Nicholas, 7, and Luca, 3, and daughter Sienna, 5. According to People, Mullen has three kids from a previous relationship — two girls and a boy, ages 8, 6 and 3 — who often stay with him. "We're a modern-day Brady Bunch," Gina Kirschenheiter told the magazine. "We're one maid away from having someone to fill out that center square!"

"Is it true only after 6 months u moved in together with all of his and Ur kids," asked one woman on Kirschenheiter's Instagram account Monday, where the reality star had posted a photo of herself and Mullen from their first date. "I hope it works out just feel it's too soon. Wish ya luck." Responded Kirschenheiter, "[S]orry it's too soon for you lol."

Another person wrote, "I really think you need time to be alone and give your kids time to adjust before you add another man into their lives." After Kirschenheiter replied, "[T]hat's your story. That's cool. That's not everyone's. I promise you," the commenter shot back, "[Y]ou'll regret it."

Others were more positive. "You guys are adorable. So happy you found each other," wrote Kirschenheiter's former castmate Tamra Judge, who announced last month she was leaving the show.

The couple, said People, had moved into a three-bedroom house that Kirschenheiter purchased.