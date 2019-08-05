California-based "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star Gina Kirschenheiter, a Long Island native, complimented a longstanding Northport restaurant Sunday while spending time back East.

"Another great Long Island night @robkescountryinn," Kirschenheiter, 35, wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of herself posing with manager Louis Selvaggio Jr., son of owner Louis Selvaggio, who in 1978 took over the 1961-vintage restaurant from Ernest Robke. "[T]hank you @louiesel1212 and crew for the best food and atmosphere on the island. You need to eat here if you haven’t already," she said, adding the tags #myfavoriterestaurant #backonlongisland #leftoversforbreakfast.

Selvaggio Jr. reposted the missive on his Instagram Story account shortly afterward. He was not yet in the Italian osteria Monday morning, and a person answering the phone had no comment.

Kirschenheiter, who joined the flagship of Bravo's "Real Housewives" reality-show franchise last year for its 13th season and, who returns for the new season Tuesday, was born in Rockville Centre and raised in North Babylon. She graduated from North Babylon High School in 2002 and later from Hofstra University in Hempstead.

The reality-TV star apologized to fans in February after being arrested on a DUI charge in California. Last month she was sentence to probation, 20 hours of community service and six months in an alcohol program.

In June, she filed for a domestic-violence restraining order against her estranged husband, Matthew Kirschenheiter, also 35, who has not been charged with a crime. Both parties missed a July 16 hearing, which was rescheduled to Aug. 14. The couple, who have three young children, were married in May 2010, and Gina Kirschenheiter filed for divorce on April 2, 2018.