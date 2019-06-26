"The Real Housewives of Orange County" star Gina Kirschenheiter, a former Long Islander, has filed for an order of protection against her estranged husband.

The Blast.com on Tuesday, citing court records, said the 35-year-old Kirschenheiter sought a domestic-violence restraining order Monday against Matthew Martin Kirschenheiter, also 35, in superior court in Orange County, California. An emergency hearing on her allegations also was held Monday, the website said.

Gina Kirschenheiter, who was born in Rockville Centre and raised in North Babylon, and her estranged husband married in May 2010. They separated on March 30, 2018, and she filed for divorce three days later. The couple have three young children. She has not commented publicly on the report.

According to Orange County Sheriff's Department records, Matt Kirschenheiter was arrested Saturday and booked on an unspecified charge. His bail was set at zero dollars and he was released at 1:06 a.m. on Sunday.

Gina Kirschenheiter herself had run afoul of the law in early February, when she was arrested after a traffic violation and booked on a DUI.

"Bad choices have bad consequences," Kirschenheiter wrote on Instagram Feb. 4, adding, "To all of you who wrote me with pain in their hearts about how drinking and driving has had a negative impact on them and their families, I hear you." She said she was "disappointed in myself … since everyone who knows me knows I'm the queen of Uber/Lyft," two of several car services often used by individuals who have been drinking. "I wasn't 'unlucky,' " she confessed. "I made a conscious decision to do something epically stupid."

Filming for "The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 14 was underway as of at least last month.