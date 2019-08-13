"The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" alumni are offering Hannah Brown support following an Instagram post by the newest "Bachelorette" detailing her emotional and psychological travails over the past year.

"I'm struggling. Life is so different," the 24-year-old youngest "Bachelorette" star said in a nearly 375-word missive posted early Tuesday. "Since last August, I've been a pageant queen, a Bachelor contestant, and the Bachelorette. I've been in love with multiple people, I got engaged, I broke off an engagement, and I shared it all with millions of people. My faith has been questioned by thousands who don't know my heart, and my transparency with my decisions has labeled me promiscuous," she wrote.

"I'm living on my own for the first time," added Brown, who took down her verified Twitter page sometime over the past week, "and shuffling through this life of next steps with press, media, and opportunities galore." She acknowledged, "I miss my friends and family who have watched my life explode. I feel guilty because I don't have the time or emotional capacity to fill each of them in on my life right now. I can't keep up with the people who matter most, because I can barely keep up with my own life right now."

Insisting, "I am not complaining about this past year of adventures," Brown said she had grown as a person and counted her blessings. "However it's uncharted territory for me, and it's been hard to really process what the heck is going on."

Ultimately, she said, she relies on her Christianity, and cited Isaiah 54:10, which in the King James version reads, "For the mountains shall depart, and the hills be removed; but my kindness shall not depart from thee, neither shall the covenant of my peace be removed, saith the Lord that hath mercy on thee."

"So much truth in this post!!" commented Cassie Randolph, who won the most recent season of "The Bachelor," starring Colton Underwood and featuring Brown. She added of franchise stardom, "It's hard to complain because there is so much good, but it's also easy to get overwhelmed."

Desiree Hartsock Siegfried, who starred in "The Bachelorette" season 9 in 2013, assured Brown, "It took YEARS to finally feel less overwhelmed," and advised, "Take time for yourself without the noise, the opportunities, and first figure out exactly what YOU want to accomplish with this platform given (not what others think you should)."