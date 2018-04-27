LI's Idina Menzel joining 'Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition'

Syosset’s Idina Menzel will be part of “Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition,” a spinoff of the longrunning reality show that will debut May 11 on CBS.

The program’s premise involves a celebrity donning disguises and makeup to go undercover in order to find talented people in their field and make their dreams come true.

Menzel, the Tony Award-winning actress (“Wicked”) and movie star (“Frozen”), will go undercover to find “Broadway’s next amazing talents,” according to CBS. Her segment airs May 18.

Other celebrities participating include gymnast Gabby Douglas (May 11), YouTube phenomenon Bethany Mota (May 25) and ex-NFL and MLB star Deion Sanders (June 1). CBS says additional celebrities will be announced.