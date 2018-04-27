TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Afternoon
50° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTVReality TV

LI's Idina Menzel joining 'Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition'

A disguised Idina Menzel appears on "Undercover Boss;

A disguised Idina Menzel appears on "Undercover Boss; Celebrity Edition" on CBS Photo Credit: CBS/Bill Inoshita

By Andy Edelstein andy.edelstein@newsday.com
Print

Syosset’s Idina Menzel will be part of “Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition,” a spinoff of the longrunning reality show that will debut May 11 on CBS.

The program’s premise involves a celebrity donning disguises and makeup to go undercover in order to find talented people in their field and make their dreams come true.

Menzel, the Tony Award-winning actress (“Wicked”) and movie star (“Frozen”), will  go undercover to find “Broadway’s next amazing talents,” according to CBS. Her segment airs May 18.

Other celebrities participating include gymnast Gabby Douglas (May 11), YouTube phenomenon Bethany Mota (May 25) and ex-NFL and MLB star Deion Sanders (June 1). CBS says additional celebrities will be announced.

By Andy Edelstein andy.edelstein@newsday.com

More Entertainment

Verne Troyer, who played Dr. Evil's small, silent Recent notable deaths
Joe Trentadue, left, Ocean Spray Hot Tub & Bravo reality show helps out LI hot-tub business
Alton Brown attends the 7th annual Shorty Awards Food Network host under fire for shot at Buffalo's wings
Combined photo of ‘SNL’ hosts Colin Jost, Michael Che to host Emmys
Bill Cosby in the taping of the final Cosby's influence on popular culture
Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams attend the HBO ‘Being Serena’ shows viewers star’s private life