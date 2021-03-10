TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTVReality TV

'Jersey Shore's' Jenni 'JWoww' Farley engaged

Jennifer Farley and Zack Carpinello attend the

 Jennifer Farley and Zack Carpinello attend the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.  Credit: Getty Images for MTV/Jamie McCarthy

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

"Jersey Shore Family Vacation" star Jenni "JWoww" Farley and physical trainer Zack Carpinello, a recurring guest on that show as her boyfriend, have become engaged.

"On 2.27 I said yes on the top of the Empire State Building," Farley, who turned 35 on her engagement day, wrote on social media Tuesday with two photos of themselves there. On his own Instagram and Facebook accounts, Carpinello, 26, an unaffiliated freelance wrestler under the name Zack Clayton, wrote, "My always and forever. You made me the happiest I’ve ever been. I love you more than anything @jwoww."

Farley, an Upstate New York native who lived in Franklin Square for a year before the original "Jersey Shore" in 2009, has daughter Meilani, 6, and son Greyson, 4, with ex-husband Roger Mathews.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Frank Grillo (l) and Mel Gibson in Hulu's 'Boss Level':Familiar concept, miserable movie
The U.K.'s media watchdog said Tuesday that it Morgan quits British TV show after Meghan comments
Some cast members of NBC's "The West Wing" 'Stars in the House' sets new TV, stage virtual reunions
Katie Couric began her stint as guest host Katie Couric makes 'Jeopardy!' history
Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Harry, Meghan interview reverberates across globe
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, spoke After Harry, Meghan's revealing interview, UK royals absorbing the shock
Didn’t find what you were looking for?