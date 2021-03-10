"Jersey Shore Family Vacation" star Jenni "JWoww" Farley and physical trainer Zack Carpinello, a recurring guest on that show as her boyfriend, have become engaged.

"On 2.27 I said yes on the top of the Empire State Building," Farley, who turned 35 on her engagement day, wrote on social media Tuesday with two photos of themselves there. On his own Instagram and Facebook accounts, Carpinello, 26, an unaffiliated freelance wrestler under the name Zack Clayton, wrote, "My always and forever. You made me the happiest I’ve ever been. I love you more than anything @jwoww."

Farley, an Upstate New York native who lived in Franklin Square for a year before the original "Jersey Shore" in 2009, has daughter Meilani, 6, and son Greyson, 4, with ex-husband Roger Mathews.