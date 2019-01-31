"Jersey Shore Family Vacation" star Jenni "JWoww" Farley has accused her estranged husband Roger Mathews of physical and emotional abuse, carelessness with their children's medical needs, and slandering her.

In a nearly 2,400-word statement posted on her website late Wednesday, the reality-TV star, 32, writes, "You are an abuser to the core, Roger Mathews. … You have pushed me. You have shoved me. You have aggressively thrown me to the ground. You have prevented me from closing doors to escape having you coming at me. You have belittled and disparaged me. … You have contacted my bosses to attempt to smear my name and hurt my public image. ... You are a 'man' who actually blames the victim."

Citing examples of alleged medical neglect, Farley accused Mathews, 43, of shooting video while at the wheel driving with their children — daughter Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 2 — and of feeding their son pizza when the boy "is highly allergic to gluten and dairy, placing him in serious medical jeopardy … Apparently, all of his medical professionals are wrong and you know best above all of those who have thoroughly evaluated him." Additionally, she alleges, Mathews once refused to open the door for a therapist arriving to work with Greyson, who has been diagnosed with autism.

Farley, an upstate New York native who lived in Franklin Square for a year before the original "Jersey Shore” in 2009, also posted supporting videos and text messages. In a 2017 video Mathews shot at their home, he admits to an affair with a married woman — bragging to the camera in an aside, "Have you seen this chick? She was smokin' hot." Other videos record arguments between the couple. One, shot from a distance and above as if through a security camera, shows a man throwing a woman to the floor in the home's kitchen.

Farley also included, without explanation, a police report of a 2007 altercation with an ex-boyfriend whose name was redacted.

"I have been broken down, beaten, hospitalized, traumatized, threatened, degraded, battered, and abused," Farley wrote. "I got out. I stand strong today. [Our children] will not grow up watching their mother being a victim of domestic violence. … I will not be threatened. I will not be controlled. I will not be broken."

Mathews' representative told Newsday, "At this time we will not be giving a comment on this matter." Mathews has not commented on social media since Farley's statement, but earlier on Wednesday posted an Instagram video of himself and Meilani dancing in Disney "Beauty and the Beast" ballroom costumes, while two photographers shoot around them.

Farley and Mathews married in October 2015, and she filed for divorce this past Sept. 12. In December, Mathews posted two Instagram videos from the back of a police car, claiming Farley had filed a false report against him. Farley responded on Instagram, saying the report was justified.