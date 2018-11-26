TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Morning
51° Good Morning
EntertainmentTVReality TV

Jerry Springer is getting new court show, 'Judge Jerry,' next fall

In this undated image provided by NBC shows,

In this undated image provided by NBC shows, Jerry Springer in a scene from "Judge Jerry." Photo Credit: AP/Bennett Raglin

By The Associated Press
Print

Hopefully there won't be any chairs in this courtroom.

Talk show host Jerry Springer is getting a new TV role as "Judge Jerry," where he'll hear testimony and render verdicts before a studio audience. NBC Universal Television Distribution announced the half-hour court program Monday that will debut in national syndication in the fall of 2019.

The TV host is best known for "The Jerry Springer Show," in which guests loudly, and at times violently, meted out their own brand of justice over 27 seasons. Springer, 74, began his career as a lawyer in Cincinnati.

In a statement, Springer says he'll be called "honorable" for this first time in his life. He says his career is "coming full circle."

"Judge Jerry" will be taped in Connecticut.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Country star Roy Clark, the guitar virtuoso and Recent notable deaths
The Voltron team of teens gets their lions New family shows, movies streaming on Netflix in November
Gabriel Cordell rolls himself via an unmodified wheelchair Netflix doc looks at LIer's cross-country wheelchair journey
Joe Morton as the Rev. Arthur Finer Joe Morton talks 'God Friended Me,' dropping out of Hofstra
Kiernan Shipka stars in Netflix's "The Chilling Adventures Warner Bros. settles 'Adventures of Sabrina' suit
Actress Katey Sagal attends the premiere of FX's Sagal to guest-star on Dec. 11 episode of 'The Conners'