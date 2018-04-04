The sun hasn’t set on the “Jersey Shore” franchise.

Stars of the reality TV series will return to MTV in “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” on “Jerzday” as the cast refers to it, or Thursday at 8 p.m., for those less familiar with the fist pumpers.

This latest installment of one of the network’s highest-rated shows follows six of the series’ eight original housemates: Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio,” Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, and Deena Cortese, who joined in season 3, as they reunite in Miami for a wild vacation.

And while the tanned clan may have traded their Seaside Heights, New Jersey, vacation house for a Spanish Colonial waterfront home in Miami for the monthlong taping of this series, the itinerary was still the same. Asked what the reunited roommates did in Florida, Farley, a former Franklin Square resident, said in a recent interview: “Partied harder than we’ve ever partied before.”

“Jersey Shore” ran for six seasons, from December 2009 to December 2012, at its peak drawing up to 9 million viewers an episode.

Last summer, Cortese, Farley, Polizzi, DelVecchio, Sorrentino and Samantha “Sammi Sweetheart” Giancola participated in a one-off 30-minute E! special, “Reunion Road Trip: Return to the Jersey Shore.” That episode was part of a pilot for “Reunion Road Trip,” an E! docuseries that reunites cast members from scripted and unscripted shows. The special allowed the cast members to visit old hangouts and catch up on each other’s lives — sans the high jinks that helped them gain fame. It also showed MTV executives there was still an interest in the franchise.

In November, MTV announced that the “Jersey Shore” cast, minus Giancola, would reunite for a new series. Giancola, who dated Ortiz-Magro, declined to take part. In a statement posted on her Instagram account, Giancola said she loved her roomies but decided to focus on herself. “I am not the same person as I was when I was 22,” she said. “At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations.”

Farley said she and her castmates helped “Jersey Shore” creator and executive producer SallyAnn Salsano to get the text message — or a series of them — that a full-on reunion was overdue.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“We started a group chat saying how much we missed each other,” said Farley, 32, who lives in New Jersey. “We brought in the executive producer saying we wanted this more than anything and let’s make it happen.”

Some from the “Jersey Shore” family, including Farley and Polizzi, who starred in “Snooki & JWoww” from 2012 to 2015, the most successful of MTV’s four spinoff shows, have started families of their own. Farley and Polizzi are each the mother of two children, who are best friends, Farley said. DelVecchio also has a daughter and Ortiz-Magro became a new dad this week. Farley, Polizzi and Cortese are each married.

Whether this shore thing is a sure thing remains to be seen, but MTV is banking on it. In February, the network renewed it for a second season. As far as Farley is concerned, the “Jersey Shore” family is forever.

“They’re the brothers and sisters I never wanted but now I got . . . and I’m stuck with them for life,” Farley said.