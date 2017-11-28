TODAY'S PAPER
'Jersey Shore' to return to MTV with 'Family Vacation' series

MTV hasn't announced a premiere date for the show.

"Jersey Shore" cast members Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, left, Sammi Giancola, Paul DelVecchio, Jenni Farley, Nicole Polizzi and Vinny Guadagnino in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 13, 2010. Photo Credit: AP / Matt Sayles

By The Associated Press
Snooki, JWOWW, The Situation and most of the original "Jersey Shore" cast is returning to MTV for another installment of the reality series next year.

MTV announced "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" on Monday during the premiere of "Floribama Shore," a spinoff of the original "Jersey Shore," which ran on MTV from 2009 to 2012. The series followed the adventures of the group of 20-somethings as they spent summers in the beach town of Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

In addition to Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio, Vinny Guadagnino and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro will take part in the reboot. Ortiz-Magro's on-and-off romantic interest Sammi Giancola isn't listed as part of the cast.

MTV hasn't announced a premiere date for the show.

