"Modern Family" star Jesse Tyler Ferguson will take over as host when HGTV revives the renovation reality show "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition."

The network had previously said the series, which aired on ABC from 2003 to 2012 with Ty Pennington hosting, will return in 2020. "I was so inspired by the original series and now I can't wait to help families as the new host," five-time Emmy Award nominee Ferguson, 43, said in a statement.

"Jesse's a funny guy, with a warm, caring nature who will help us find the humor and joy in every situation," added HGTV president Jane Latman.

The critically lauded hit "Modern Family" is scheduled to end its run with season 11, premiering this fall.