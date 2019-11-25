Joe Giudice shares video of apartment in Italy

Joe Giudice, husband of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" reality-TV star Teresa Giudice, has given fans of the show a video tour of his apartment in Italy, where he is fighting his deportation from the United States.

"At my mothers cousins house simple living," Giudice, 49, wrote on Instagram Saturday, alongside a video showing a fireplace and then swiveling past a stovetop and a kitchen sink and finally to a shower.

Though unclear from his comments, this appears to be a different apartment from that in his next video, also posted Saturday. With no written comment, Giudice walks through the modest home, pointing out his "bedroom. My desk. My kitchen. I have a little tablecloth. My bathroom. My washing machine. Toilet with no toilet seat — that's how they do it here. My bidet. My shower. And sink. My couch. TV. Balcony. And this is how you dry your clothes — no driers here in Italy" he continues, showing an outdoor clothes-drying rack.

After giving a view of nearby fields and picturesque hills, he describes his day: "Go to the gym. Go eat. And that's my Saturday afternoon. I start work next week — I'm very excited. Life is good. Wish I was home. But this is better than where I was."

Dolores Catania of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" commented supportively, "It's a nice home … very happy for u."

In a final video of his abode, Giudice shows a four-story apartment house with a parking lot. "The outside of my building," he describes. "The back of it. Gated community. My car," he says of a silver Mercedes-Benz four-door.

He did not state or geotag the location. Giudice had been staying with his grandmother in the Campania province town of Sala Consilina.

Though raised in New Jersey, Giudice was born in Italy and never became a naturalized U.S. citizen. He was ordered deported following his 2014 conviction on charges including mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. After being released from prison in March, he was transferred to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility while his case was in appeal. Last month, he chose to continue his appeal in Italy rather than in continued incarceration.