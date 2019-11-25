TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Evening
SEARCH
44° Good Evening
EntertainmentTVReality TV

Joe Giudice shares video of apartment in Italy

Joe Giudice is now living in Italy at

Joe Giudice is now living in Italy at a relative's home. Credit: AP / William Perlman

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Joe Giudice, husband of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" reality-TV star Teresa Giudice, has given fans of the show a video tour of his apartment in Italy, where he is fighting his deportation from the United States.

"At my mothers cousins house simple living," Giudice, 49, wrote on Instagram Saturday, alongside a video showing a fireplace and then swiveling past a stovetop and a kitchen sink and finally to a shower.

Though unclear from his comments, this appears to be a different apartment from that in his next video, also posted Saturday. With no written comment, Giudice walks through the modest home, pointing out his "bedroom. My desk. My kitchen. I have a little tablecloth. My bathroom. My washing machine. Toilet with no toilet seat — that's how they do it here. My bidet. My shower. And sink. My couch. TV. Balcony. And this is how you dry your clothes — no driers here in Italy" he continues, showing an outdoor clothes-drying rack.

After giving a view of nearby fields and picturesque hills, he describes his day: "Go to the gym. Go eat. And that's my Saturday afternoon. I start work next week — I'm very excited. Life is good. Wish I was home. But this is better than where I was."

Dolores Catania of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" commented supportively, "It's a nice home … very happy for u."

In a final video of his abode, Giudice shows a four-story apartment house with a parking lot. "The outside of my building," he describes. "The back of it. Gated community. My car," he says of a silver Mercedes-Benz four-door.

He did not state or geotag the location. Giudice had been staying with his grandmother in the Campania province town of Sala Consilina.

Though raised in New Jersey, Giudice was born in Italy and never became a naturalized U.S. citizen. He was ordered deported following his 2014 conviction on charges including mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. After being released from prison in March, he was transferred to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility while his case was in appeal. Last month, he chose to continue his appeal in Italy rather than in continued incarceration.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Catch Kevin Bacon as a guest star on Kevin Bacon, more stars on Cozi Thanksgiving menu
Camila Cabello, left, Taylor Swift and Halsey perform Taylor Swift beats Michael Jackson record at AMAs
"America's Got Talent" judges Gabrielle Union, left, and 'AGT' judges Union, Hough won't return to show
Elizabeth McGovern, left, and Blythe Danner star in 'The Chaperone': Dull drama from 'Downton Abbey' creator
Olivia Colman assumes the mantle of Queen Elizabeth 'The Crown': Colman magnificent as Queen Elizabeth
Netflix said it some of its subscribers were Netflix suffers brief outage
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search