The upcoming reboot of Fox's 2003 reality-TV dating competition "Joe Millionaire," now subtitled "For Richer or Poorer," features among its 20 contestants a former NBA and NFL dancer from Bethpage who now owns a model/dancer staffing agency.

Doris Cano, who turned 33 after shooting the program, is CEO of Diamond Divas Entertainment, which in addition to providing dancers, trade-show models, food-and-beverage promoters and similar personnel offers dance classes. She herself was a New York Jets Flight Crew cheerleader from 2008-09 and a Philadelphia 76ers dancer from 2010-11.

"This year has been one hell of a ride …. and I figured why not go all out, try something different and take a chance!" wrote Cano, who did not respond to a Newsday request to speak, on Instagram following Fox's Dec. 16 announcement of the cast. She and others, including Manhattan digital strategist Annie Jorgensen and Brooklyn social-media consultant and Ford model Monica Aksamit, a 2016 Olympics Bronze Medalist in fencing, vie for a pair of men on the show, premiering Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. on Ch. 5. Only one of the two bachelors — 32-year-old construction CEO Kurt Sowers and 27-year-old farming CEO Steven McBee — is a millionaire. The women are unaware which one.

An alumna of St. John's University, in Queens, according to her LinkedIn account, Cano formerly wrote a fashion and lifestyle blog, That Diamond Girl. In support of the "Grease"-themed Rydell High School Sock Hop benefit for the Prostate Cancer Foundation, at East Hampton Studio in Wainscott in 2013, Cano and Amanda Rivera, Jessie Ruiz and Samantha Tuffaelli came in coordinated costumes as the Pink Ladies.

As a child, she appeared in the 1995 KidVision half-hour video "Kathie Lee's Rock n' Tots Cafe: A Christmas 'Giff'."

"The only way to grow is to get uncomfortable!" Cano wrote on Instagram in August. "I'm just out here learning how to move different, do different because I so badly want something different! It's soooooo easy to stay comfortable and not change. And that's OK if you feel fulfilled but if there's something missing, take the chance and CHANGE! It may feel so scary but it'll be worth it in the end!"

Fox's eight-episode "Joe Millionaire" in 2003, one of TV's earliest reality competitions, featured ordinary-Joe heavy-equipment operator Evan Marriott posing as "Evan Wallace," the purported heir of a $50 million fortune. He and winner Zora Andrich (now Zora Sabrina) split the million-dollar prize and subsequently went their separate ways. The show's finale attracted 40 million viewers, the biggest prime-time entertainment audience in three years.