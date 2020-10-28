TODAY'S PAPER
LI 'Bachelorette' contestant  Dr. Joe Park survives week 3

Dr. Joe Park of Valley Stream attends a

Dr. Joe Park of Valley Stream attends a "Bachelorette's Roast" on the Oct. 27, 2020 edition of ABC's "The Bachelorette." Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Dr. Joe Park, the Valley Stream anesthesiologist vying for Clare Crawley on the ABC dating competition "The Bachelorette," survived Tuesday's two-hour episode.

At the mid-show Rose Ceremony eliminations, 39-year-old Sacramento, California, hairstylist Crawley — a "Bachelor"-franchise veteran and the oldest "Bachelorette" star — asked Park in his turn, "Joe, will you accept this rose?"

"Of course I will," he replied. Contestants Garin Flowers, Blake Monar and Tyler Smith did not receive roses and were eliminated.

Park later was among the nine men chosen to take part in "The Bachelorette's Roast," hosted by pioneering Korean-American comedian Margaret Cho and with the remaining bachelors as the audience. In an insert shot speaking to the camera, Park says, "I'm Korean-American, right? I've known Margaret Cho — I've known about her my whole life. She is a legend and I hope I don't let her down."

His roast comments were not shown on-screen, nor was his one-on-one time, if any, with Crawley during her gathering with the roasters afterward to speak with them about their comments.

Park, who attended George W. Hewlett High School in Hewlett and Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., graduated from Stony Brook University School of Medicine in 2014.

