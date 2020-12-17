Valley Stream anesthesiologist Dr. Joe Park, who was eliminated in the seventh episode of the current 16th season of ABC's "The Bachelorette," has posted a video of himself receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

"All right! Here we go!" the 36-year-old, wearing surgical scrubs and a mask in a hospital corridor, says in the first of five Instagram Stories videos posted late Wednesday. Titled "Getting the COVID vaccine," each contains one of five written steps beginning with "Sign up (when you are allowed)."

After a second video of Park filling out a form, with Step 2 covered by a link to COVID-19 information at the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the third step reads, "Get the vaccine!" Park introduces "The wonderful nurse Christine" Jude, who asks jauntily, "What's up?" Together the two say, "Let's do it!" and she administers the shot — mostly off-camera "in case some of you are squeamish," Park explains before thanking her.

The Step 4 text says vaccine recipients are then "monitored for 15-20 minutes," with acetaminophen to be given "for any injection site pain," followed by "treats for being so vewy bwave!!," using Elmer Fudd diction. In the video, Park holds up a Welch's Fruit Snacks wrapper.

" … and that's it!" reads the final entry, with a video of a sticker reading, "I got my COVID-19 vaccine!"

Videos posted on the platform Instagram Stories cycle out after 24 hours.

Park — an alumnus of Hewlett High School in Hewlett, Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., and Stony Brook University School of Medicine — is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn. On Monday, he posted a video of himself explaining how the new Pfizer and Moderna vaccines work and dispelling myths surrounding them.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Following his Nov. 24 elimination from "The Bachelorette, the frontline doctor told Entertainment Weekly that during the devastating early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, "I would go to work, and it was obviously a very harrowing time in my life and in the lives of thousands, if not millions of other people, especially in New York City. Seeing so many people pass away during that time, it definitely gave me an appreciation for [life's] moments."