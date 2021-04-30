TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTVReality TV

Former reality TV star Josh Duggar faces child porn charge

Former reality TV Star Josh Duggar is being

Former reality TV Star Josh Duggar is being held in a northwest Arkansas jail after being arrested. Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print

Former reality TV star Josh Duggar faces charges of downloading and possessing child pornography under a federal indictment unsealed Friday.

Federal prosecutors announced the indictment a day after Duggar was arrested by U.S. Marshals in northwest Arkansas. Prosecutors said Duggar possessed the material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019.

Duggar, 33, pleaded not guilty at a hearing Friday. His attorneys said they planned to defend his case "aggressively and thoroughly."

"In this country, no one can stop prosecutors from charging a crime," the attorneys said in a statement. "But when you’re accused, you can fight back in the courtroom — and that is exactly what Josh intends to do."

A federal judge set a detention hearing for Wednesday and a July 6 trial date.

Duggar starred on TLC’s "19 Kids and Counting" until it was pulled from the network in 2015 over revelations Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. Duggar’s parents said he had confessed to the fondling and apologized.

In 2015, Duggar apologized for a pornography addiction and cheating on his wife.

If convicted, Duggar faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and fines up to $250,000 on each count.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Amanda Seyfried gets spooked by her new house
'Things Heard & Seen': You've heard, seen it before
Elliot Page talks about his surgery with Oprah
Elliot Page to Oprah: Surgery was 'life-saving'
Elizabeth McGovern stars as Lady Grantham and Hugh
'Downton Abbey' creator's new Gilded Age drama filming on LI
Actress-producer Elizabeth Banks is set to voice the
'Flintstones' sequel in works starring grown-up Pebbles 
Huntington-raised Jean Currivan Trebek with her husband, "Jeopardy!"
LI's Jean Trebek remembers Alex in TV interview
Michael B. Jordan stars in "Without Remorse."
'Without Remorse': Standard-issue action movie
Didn’t find what you were looking for?