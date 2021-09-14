TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTVReality TV

Joy Mangano's 'America's Big Deal' to premiere Oct. 14 on USA Network

Joy Mangano is producing a new USA reality

Joy Mangano is producing a new USA reality show, "America's Big Deal." Credit: Getty Images for WeWork / Jamie McCarthy

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

"America's Big Deal," the previously announced reality-show competition from famed Long Island entrepreneur Joy Mangano, is set to premiere Oct. 14 on USA Network.

The basic-cable network additionally announced Monday that Scott Evans ("Access Hollywood") will host the new program, in which entrepreneurs nationwide have the opportunity to sell their products live on air. Four entrepreneurs weekly each present a three-minute product pitch. The person with the most live sales throughout the episode wins the opportunity to strike a deal with what the network called "one of the show's retail giants," which USA did not name.

Viewers participate by scanning an on-screen code for the NBCUniversal e-commerce platform ShoppableTV, and, after shopping, completing purchases with NBCUniversal Checkout.

Mangano, 65, who was raised in Huntington and is a longtime resident of St. James, has not commented, either in a statement or on social media. When the series was announced in May, Mangano, whose many signature products include the Miracle Mop and the Memory Cloud Pillow, wrote on Twitter and Facebook, "I am so excited to be working with USA & NBCU, and [producer] Tony DiSanto and crew! This is beyond a project … it's a mission!"

The season-1 application form that had been posted at JoyMangano.com asked for both product specifics and "the story behind your invention … What is your personal story? … How was your business impacted by the pandemic and what would this opportunity mean to you? … Please feel free to include your inspiration for your product [and] the hurdles you faced and overcame…."

Applicants had to have had a finished product and were encouraged to provide documentation of sales to indicate customer response. Product categories include food and beverage, toys and games, hardware and tools, technology, apparel, pets and several others. The show did not accept submissions for firearms, fuel additives, gambling- or tobacco-related products, genuine furs or sexual aids.

Mangano, who for more than a quarter-century has been among the nation's most successful inventor-entrepreneurs, was an early star of televised home shopping. She has created and sold more than $3 billion worth of product to American consumers, USA Network said. In 2015, she was the subject of the heavily fictionalized drama "Joy" from director and co-writer David O. Russell, starring Jennifer Lawrence and also featuring Garden City's Susan Lucci.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Elizabeth Lail as Jenny Banks, James Wolk
'Ordinary Joe': Smart idea, cloying execution
ABC's "black-ish" should win Best Comedy, says our
Our critic predicts this year's Emmy winners
Lil Nas X accepts the evening's top award,
MTV Video Music Awards honor Lil Nas X, Bieber, Rodrigo
Ellen DeGeneres' final season of her talk show
DeGeneres: Show is 'happy place' for final season
This Sept. 16, 2015 combination file photo shows
Petersen and Fox brush off rust for 'CSI: Vegas' reunion
Mary Elizabeth Winstead in the title role of
'Kate': Conventional action thriller
Didn’t find what you were looking for?