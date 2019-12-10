Roslyn-raised J.P. Rosenbaum, the winner of "The Bachelorette" season 7, says he is leaving the hospital after spending the weekend there following his contracting the serious nerve disorder Guillain-Barré syndrome.

"So I'm sitting here in the discharge suite, which is really good news," Rosenbaum, 42, said Monday evening on his Instagram Stories account. Wearing a hospital gown and sounding weary but relieved, he said his symptoms had "definitely plateaued," and that he had been analyzed for physical and occupational therapy.

"There's certainly a lot of work ahead," noted the 1995 Herricks High School graduate, adding, "Every time I get up and exert myself, I get a low-grade headache in the back of my head. But, yeah, [I'm] getting out of here, which is great. So just wanted to let you all know and thank you for all the messages and well-wishes and prayers. It's overwhelming and I appreciate it."

"Cherish all that you have every, single day," wrote his wife, that season's "Bachelorette" star, Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum, 35. "Thank you to everyone for prayers, helping with the kids and offering all your love and support. We are blessed to have amazing family and friends. Love you all and grateful to have so much good in our lives."

Rosenbaum also received an ourpouring of messages from several former "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" contestants.

"Sending all my thoughts and positive energy to JP and the Rosenbaum family. We are thinking about you guys often," commented "Bachelorette" season-14 contestant Jason Tartick. Season 6 "Bachelorette" star Ali Fedotowsky-Manno wrote, "We will be thinking of you guys. If there’s absolutely anything we can do - no matter how big or small please let us know! Love you guys!" DeAnna Pappas Stagliano, star "The Bachelorette" season 4, said, "Praying for you guys. And for a speedy recovery & for JP to respond well to all the treatment. She added that her husband Stephen's "little sister went through this about 5 years ago. It's no small thing. Praying for all of you during this time."



The Miami-based Rosenbaum, the son of Port Washington's Ilene and Peter Rosenbaum, was diagnosed Saturday with Guillain-Barré, in which the body's immune system attacks the nerves. The disease generally begins with weakness and tingling and in extreme cases can progress to full paralysis. There is no known cause or cure, according to the Mayo Clinic, but it is treatable and most victims recover, though possibly with lingering weakness, numbness or fatigue.