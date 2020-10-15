LI's JP Rosenbaum, 'Bachelorette' Ashley Hebert split after after 8 years of marriage

Roslyn-raised J.P. Rosenbaum and "The Bachelorette" star Ashley Hebert, whose marriage had marked a rare fairy-tale ending for that televised dating competition, have announced they are divorcing after eight years.

"I have written and rewritten this post dozens of times and each time I feel the same level of disbelief and extreme sadness," Rosenbaum, 43, who won Hebert's hand on season 7 of the show in 2011, wrote on Instagram Wednesday night. "While I realize that this will come as a complete shock to everyone, I can assure you that this is something that has been developing in our relationship for quite a while. It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that after months of separation, Ashley and I have amicably decided to live our lives apart from one another."

The Miami, Florida-based construction manager — the son of Port Washington's Ilene and Peter Rosenbaum and a 1995 graduate of Herricks High School in New Hyde Park — went on to assure there was "no one to blame, that there's no event that triggered this decision, that no one is the victim, and that we've done absolutely everything we possibly can to try to salvage this marriage. I think we've both come to realize that we are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don't see eye to eye on a lot life fundamentals, those which are the building blocks for a happy and healthy marriage."

Hebert, 36, a dentist raised in Maine, said on her own Instagram page, "It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, Jp and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways." Both posted the same image of the two slow-dancing lovingly.

The couple, who married in December 2012, are the parents of son Fordham, 6, and daughter Essex, who turns 4 next month. Rosenbaum suffered a health crisis in December when he was diagnosed with the serious nerve disorder Guillain-Barré syndrome, from which he recovered by early this year.

"We have created the most beautiful, sweet and loving children, and have created so many unforgettable memories that we'll always cherish," Rosenbaum continued. "Our differences, however, have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we've decided that it is in our family's best interest live our lives apart." Hebert echoed those words in her own much shorter post.