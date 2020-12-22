TODAY'S PAPER
LI 'Bachelorette' winner J.P. Rosenbaum 'bummed' about selling home

 J.P. Rosenbaum and Ashley Hebert attend WE tv Celebrates the 100th Episode of the "Marriage Boot Camp" reality stars franchise and the premiere of "Marriage Boot Camp Family Edition" at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on October 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California.  Credit: Getty Images for WE tv/Presley Ann

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Roslyn-raised J.P. Rosenbaum said Monday that in the wake of his separation from wife Ashley Hebert, with whom he had starred on the TV dating competition "The Bachelorette" in 2011, he has sold their family's home.

The Miami, Florida-based construction manager wrote on Instagram Stories, where posts cycle out after 24 hours, "Sold the house today. Not sure how I feel about it. Kinda bummed I think. Really bummed actually. Next steps…finding a new place. #Turnthepage." He felt more chipper on Tuesday, retweeting a post about the upcoming Eddie Murphy movie "Coming 2 America" and writing, "I haven't been this happy since my kids were born!"

Rosenbaum, 43, a 1995 graduate of Herricks High School in New Hyde Park, married pediatric dentist Hebert, 36, in December 2012. They are the parents of son Fordham, 6, and daughter Essex, 4. Hebert has not commented publicly about the breakup since she and Rosenbaum each posted a separation announcement on social media in October.

