Roslyn-raised J.P. Rosenbaum said Monday that in the wake of his separation from wife Ashley Hebert, with whom he had starred on the TV dating competition "The Bachelorette" in 2011, he has sold their family's home.

The Miami, Florida-based construction manager wrote on Instagram Stories, where posts cycle out after 24 hours, "Sold the house today. Not sure how I feel about it. Kinda bummed I think. Really bummed actually. Next steps…finding a new place. #Turnthepage." He felt more chipper on Tuesday, retweeting a post about the upcoming Eddie Murphy movie "Coming 2 America" and writing, "I haven't been this happy since my kids were born!"

Rosenbaum, 43, a 1995 graduate of Herricks High School in New Hyde Park, married pediatric dentist Hebert, 36, in December 2012. They are the parents of son Fordham, 6, and daughter Essex, 4. Hebert has not commented publicly about the breakup since she and Rosenbaum each posted a separation announcement on social media in October.