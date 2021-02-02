Roslyn-raised J.P. Rosenbaum, the "Bachelorette" contestant whose marriage to 2011 series star Ashley Hebert lasted eight years until their divorce announcement in October, says he is ready to start dating again — but would not want to star on "The Bachelor."

"I highly doubt they're looking for a 44-year-old divorcé," Rosenbaum, who turns 44 on Feb. 23, told E! News in an interview posted late Monday afternoon. If it were offered to him, "I would say probably not just because of the stage of life that I'm in." He acknowledged it would be "a once in a lifetime opportunity but is that what I want to do right now, take a two-month pause from my kids, from my business? Put everything on hold to do this? … "I'd have to give it some serious thought. But my first reaction is probably not."

Miami-based construction manager Rosenbaum and pediatric dentist Hebert, 36, who married in December 2012, are the parents of son Fordham, 6, and daughter Essex, 4. They each announced in October that after months of separation they planned to divorce.

Complicating matters for Rosenbaum, a 1995 graduate of Herricks High School in New Hyde Park, is the high visibility that comes with being an alumnus of the "Bachelor / Bachelorette" franchise. Potential dates' intentions may be suspect, he said. "Would you date someone who reached out to you through Instagram? I have kids that I have to think about. You don't know what their motives are, so that frightens me."

The children, Rosenbaum notes, are doing well. He and Hebert are "fine, we're friendly, we co-parent. We know we're going to be in each other's lives forever. There's no fighting, which is great. It's really as amicable as one could hope for in these situations. … Even over the last year, as we decided this was going to happen, we always were on the same page with everything about the kids, whether its custody, school, financial."

Rosenbaum said he is ready "to start the next chapter but dating as a soon-to-be 44-year-old father of two in a global pandemic, what does that even look like?" Saying, "It's been almost 10 years of not dating," he added that, " I have to figure out what this next stage of dating will look like for me. I do feel like I'm a little bit stuck and I want to turn the page, I'm just not sure how to do that."

Hebert has not publicly commented on the interview.