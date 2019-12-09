J.P. Rosenbaum, the Roslyn-raised winner of "The Bachelorette" season 7, has contracted Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare and serious disorder in which the body's immune system attacks the nerves.

"JP was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome yesterday," his wife, pediatric dentist Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum, 35, the star of that season, wrote on her Instagram Stories account Sunday. "He is in treatment and doing well. It may be a long road to full recovery, but we are so grateful to everyone that has helped us get to a speedy diagnosis and treatment."

Miami, Florida-based construction manager Rosenbaum, 42 — the son of Port Washington's Ilene and Peter Rosenbaum and a 1995 graduate of Herricks High School in New Hyde Park — gave an update on his own Instagram Stories account, saying in a video from his hospital bed that the disease was "very surreal and humbling and crazy. … Things you do every day, like picking up this phone or buttoning buttons, tying shoelaces, putting on deodorant — just can't do it. Picking up my kids, can't do it," he said of the couple's children, son Fordham, 5, and daughter Essex, 3.

"So [the] next steps are [to] figure out if I've plateaued, which I think I have, on my symptoms, and definitely staying another night in the hospital. We'll see if it's over two nights or three nights," he continued, noting that he has completed a second round of immunoglobulin treatment and faces "lots of physical therapy."

"I've heard from a lot of people and I know that things can get a lot, lot worse," he said of the disease, which generally begins with weakness and tingling and in extreme cases can progress to full paralysis. There is no known cause or cure, according to the Mayo Clinic, but it is treatable and most victims recover, though possibly with lingering weakness, numbness or fatigue.

"Knock wood hopefully that is not the case for me," said Rosenbaum, who credits early detection and treatment for his positive prognosis. "I do want to thank everybody that has reached out to me … to offer advice, guidance, support, love. It's super just heartwarming. Not just friends and family but even total strangers who are willing to share their story and offer their phone number to call to talk to about it." He added, "I'll keep everyone updated on when I can get out of here and start getting back to some normalcy.”

"Thank you to everyone that has reached out," Ashley Rosenbaum said on Instagram Stories, with a photo of the couple together.