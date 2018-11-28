Reality-TV star Jenni "JWoww" Farley says she and her estranged husband Roger Mathews learned recently that their 2-year-old son Grayson, has been diagnosed with autism.

Farley, 32, told HollywoodLife.com that their son already has regular therapy for his previously disclosed developmental delay in speech. She said she and Mathews are "going to step it up a notch soon and get him ABA treatments," referring to Applied Behavior Analysis, a standard autism therapy, "[and] speech therapy."

In August on MTV's "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation," the sequel series to "Jersey Shore," the network's 2009-2012 hit about a group of young adults sharing a beach house, Farley said Greyson still was not speaking at age 2 and was undergoing thrice-weekly therapy. Farley also has a daughter, Meilani, 4, with Mathews, from whom she filed for divorce in September, a month before their third anniversary.

She told the website Greyson has "made leaps and bounds when it comes to speech," amending her on-air remark to say her son could indeed speak but had trouble with words' meanings. "He's understanding words better, which was his issue," she said. "Not that he couldn't speak, but he would never know what his shoe is or if you said, 'Greyson,' he actually didn't even know his name at one point until he was a little over two." She said he is now "understanding simple words."

Farley, who was born and raised in East Greenbush, New York, but lived for a year on Madison Street in Franklin Square with then-boyfriend Tom Lippolis, said, "It was really heartbreaking and frustrating as a mom when you see other 2-year-olds that are speaking and living their best life.” Reconsidering, she added that, "Greyson is living his best life. He just doesn't know what you are saying!"