"Big Brother" contestant Kaitlyn Herman, a Plainview native, uttered a racial epithet that was part of a song lyric on Thursday's "live feed" edition. The misstep could put her in the crosshairs of a recent CBS edict promising "future consequences" for “inappropriate behavior and offensive comments” by any castmember.

CBS declined to comment late Friday.

During the feed, first reported by TMZ, Herman said a line from Drake's "0 to 100" to a pair of other cast members — “I did got zero to 100 [expletive] real quick” -- then abruptly stopped. According to Us Weekly, Herman seemingly realized what she said, then adding, “Oops!”

On Tuesday CBS had issued a statement, addressing what it described as two prior instances of “inappropriate behavior and offensive comments.” by other cast members.

"‘ Big Brother’ is a reality show about watching a group of people who have no privacy 24/7 — and capturing every unfiltered moment and conversation in their lives. At times, the houseguests reveal prejudices and exhibit behavior that we do not condone,” CBS said, adding "those involved have been warned about their inappropriate behavior and offensive comments, as well as future consequences. These events will not be part of any future ‘Big Brother’ broadcast on CBS.”

Herman, 24. who grew up in Plainview, is now a life coach in Los Angeles.

At Plainview-Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School, she participated in the theater club Drama Cadets, and in 2011 sang in the school’s “Plainview Idol” competition.

Herman went on to SUNY Oneonta, where she pledged the sorority Sigma Sigma Sigma, majored in music industry, with a minor in event planning, and graduated in May 2016. During school, she interned with the concert promoter Live Nation, and afterward was a junior talent coordinator with 21st Century Artists in New York, according to her online resume.