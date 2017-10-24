The Kardashian family is staying with E! for at least three more years, Variety reports.
The cable channel has extended the Kardashian clan’s contract with them for everything Kardashian, including “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Variety says.
The renewal deal is good through 2020 and is said to be “below $100 million,” according to the trade publication. An E! spokesperson told Variety the network had extended their deal with the Kardashian-Jenners, but would not comment on any terms of the deal.
The new extension was first reported by TMZ.com.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.