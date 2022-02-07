TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
EntertainmentTVReality TV

The Kardashians premiere Hulu original series on April 14

Khloé Kardashian, from left, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian,

Khloé Kardashian, from left, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner return to reality TV, this time on streamer Hulu. Credit: Invision / AP / Jordan Strauss

By The Associated Press
Print

The Kardashians are promising an all-access pass into their lives, again, when they hit screens April 14 with a new reality series, this time on Hulu.

After 20 seasons on E! with the warts-and-all show that made them famous, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," fans have been waiting on an air date for the Hulu project announced soon after they wrapped up.

If an edgy trailer for "The Kardashians" is any indication, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kris, Kendall and Kylie will bring the glam as the Hulu original series promises: "All the walls will be shattered." Their previous gig was built on a family togetherness vibe until the women (and the many men and children in their lives) made their way to the top.

A synopsis for the new show doesn't leave out those they're-just-like-us elements. It promises the latest iteration will "reveal the truth behind the headlines. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs."

But the binge will have to wait. New episodes will air every Thursday.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

In this 1978 commercial, Luba Potamkin pitches her
Luba Potamkin stars in commercial for Potamkin Cadillac
Commercial featuring the Carvel ice cream character Fudgie
Vintage TV commercial for Carvel's Fudgie the Whale
Commercial for the hair-replacement firm Hair Club for
Sy Sperling tv commercial for Hair Club for Men
Shauna Rae Lesick puts on her makeup before
TLC series focuses on LI woman with rare form of dwarfism 
Doug Geed will be anchoring the 5 and
Anchor Doug Geed talks about new gig at News12 Long Island
A scene from "The Fallout" starring Jenna Ortega.
'The Fallout': Wrenching subject, sensitively told
Didn’t find what you were looking for?