Kathy Hilton may be following in the footsteps of half sisters Kim and Kyle Richards by joining "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

People magazine, citing an anonymous source, says the socialite, fashion designer and philanthropist, 61, will be on board for the show's season 11. Speculation began last year when Hilton was photographed with the Bravo franchise's executive producer, Andy Cohen. While denying that he was recruiting Hilton for the reality-TV series, Cohen said on his late-night talk show, "Watch What Happens Live," "Never say never."

Kyle Richards has starred on all 10 seasons of the Beverly Hills franchise, with Kim Richards in the cast for the first five. Hilton and her husband, Richard, a grandson of Hilton Hotels & Resorts founder Conrad Hilton, are the parents of daughters Paris and Nicky Hilton and sons Barron and Conrad Hilton.