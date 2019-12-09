Will 'Keeping Up' lose one of the Kardashians?

In a rare on-air display of discord about the show itself, Sunday's episode of the E! reality series "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" included two of the starring sisters advocating that a third be more transparent or risk being fired.

"Kourtney spends a lot of time off camera. She won't talk about her relationship, but you'll see paparazzi photos of her and her guy that I can't say his name on the show because Kourtney doesn't want to," said Kim Kardashian, 39, of her sibling, according to a transcript in People magazine.

Khloé Kardashian, 35, explains to Kourtney, 40, that living their lives openly for the show is "our job," a point Kim Kardashian echoes elsewhere: "Our job is being open and honest and sharing a lot of ourselves and it just seems like for the past few years now, Kourtney hasn't really been open about her personal life on camera," adding that, "So all of the days that Kourtney isn't filming, Khloé and I are picking up the slack and having to share more. Because if we're not sharing our lives, then what is the show?"

Kim Kardashian later says, "I am 100 percent in support of Kourtney following her dreams and not being on the show, if that's what she wants to do. But are we just going to be in limbo? It just doesn't make sense, especially if she's not willing to share anything about her personal life on camera."