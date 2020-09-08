'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' to end in 2021

After 13 years and some 273 episodes, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" is canceled.

"It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye" to the E! reality-TV series, the Kardashian siblings — Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob — and their mother, Kris Jenner, posted on social media Tuesday afternoon, in a message also signed by Jenner’s daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and by Kourtney Kardashian’s friendly former partner, Eastport-born Scott Disick. "It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye.”

Thanking fans, producers and others, they said the 20th and final season would air next year. Season 19 debuts Sept. 17.

Kim Kardashian additionally noted that without the show, "I wouldn't be where I am today. …. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever."

E! in a statement to fans said, "Along with all of you, we have enjoyed following the intimate moments the family so bravely shared by letting us into their daily lives. While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family's decision to live their lives without our cameras."