'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' begins its final season on March 18

E!'s last season of "Keeping Up with the

E!'s last season of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" will debut in March. Credit: E! Entertainment

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
The final season of E!'s signature reality-TV series, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," has gotten an airdate.

The basic-cable network said Thursday that the 20th season would premiere March 18. The show, which debuted on Oct. 14, 2007, made stars of Los Angeles socialite sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, their younger half sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, matriarch Kris Jenner and, to a lesser extent, Kardashian brother Rob and various extended family members and partners.

During its run the series launched 12 spinoffs, including "Kourtney and Kim Take New York," "Kourtney and Khloée Take the Hamptons," "I Am Cait" — chronicling the gender transition of Kris Jenner's former second husband, Olympics champion Bruce Jenner, now Caitlyn Jenner — and "Flip It Like Disick," a house-flipping show starring Eastport-born Scott Disick, former partner of Kourtney Kardashian and the father of their three children.

The 19th season, consisting of eight episodes and one special, ended Nov. 12.

