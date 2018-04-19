Stony Brook University graduate Kelsea Johnson was eliminated from “The Voice” Wednesday night, as the field was cut from 24 to 12 finalists.

Johnson, who delivered a strong version of Amy Winehouse’s “You Know I’m No Good” Monday night and a powerhouse version of Jazmine Sullivan’s “Need You Bad” Tuesday, drew praise from her coach Alicia Keys.

“You are swagging so hard on everybody right now,” Keys told her Tuesday. “I am loving it… You’re in your essence. You’re in your center.”

Votes determined eight of the finalists and each coach picked another singer to round out the Top 12. Keys encouraged viewers to vote for Johnson, who is from Delaware and lives in California now, but their support wasn’t enough.

Keys told Johnson, who graduated from Stony Brook with degrees in psychology and sociology in May, that she has a future as a singer.

“You are a unique voice that is your own world,” Keys said. “You’re carving out your own space.”