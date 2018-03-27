TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Afternoon
39° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTVReality TV

Kendra Wilkinson poses without wedding ring, sparks divorce rumors

The reality-TV star’s marriage to ex-NFLer Hank Baskett may be heading for a divorce, Us Weekly reports.

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett celebrate Wilkinson's birthday

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett celebrate Wilkinson's birthday in Las Vegas in June. Photo Credit: Getty Images for WE tv / Isaac Brekken

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Amid a report she is planning to file for divorce, reality-TV star and former Playboy model Kendra Wilkinson appeared without her wedding ring in the last of several Instagram Stories photos overlaid with disturbing text.

As reproduced by E! News Tuesday, an initial set of eight posts Sunday shows Wilkinson, 32, in black-and-white close-ups looking anguished. “Pray for Kdub lmao,” she writes in the first, using the nickname derived from her initials, K.W., the same source for the name of her since-discontinued apparel company, KDub Clothing. “Life isn’t making any sense to me right now. Sorry I’ve been MIA.”

The photos and graphical text continue as she writes, “How much strength does it take to be strong?” “I try so hard to be good but never good enough. Therapy is for the birds.” “I need to love myself again and I will. Life is too precious.” “No matter what . . . I am labeled. Playboy party girl. Bad mom. d list celebrity. Crazy. always wrong.” “Sometimes a hug is all i need but i guess I’m covered in thorns.”

She wrote more positively in the last two, “Thank u to those behind me n pushing me with love. My next fight will be for the KO.” “Tomorrow is a new day. I will smile. Goodnight.”

In a color selfie posted hours later, she smiles peacefully before a picture frame shaped as the word MOM, containing a photo of her and husband Hank Baskett’s children, son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah, 3. “I’m proud of myself,” reads the overlaid text.

While neither her Facebook nor her regular Instagram account contained anything related, Wilkinson tweeted on Monday, “U guys have faith in me?” In response to a commenter asking what she was doing, “Eating a whole box of thin mints.” Hours later she jocularly tweeted a vulgarity before adding, “The universe is really talking to me rt now. . . . Is that mercury in retrograde thing going on now?? Lmao.”

On Tuesday, an anonymous source told Us Weekly that Wilkinson has been unhappy in her nine-year marriage to former NFL player Baskett, 35, and is planning to file for divorce. Her spokeswoman did not respond to a Newsday request for comment.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Abby Lee Miller at an event in Hollywood, ‘Dance Moms’ star released from prison
These are the reality TV shows LIers Google the most
Linda Brown, who was a young girl when Recent notable deaths
NBC's hit sitcom Find out which TV shows LIers Google the most
Tiya Sircar, left, Audyssie James, Zach Braff and ‘Alex, Inc.’: Braff can’t have it all in busy sitcom
Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys play Soviet spies ‘The Americans:’ Final season as excellent as ever