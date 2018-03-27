Amid a report she is planning to file for divorce, reality-TV star and former Playboy model Kendra Wilkinson appeared without her wedding ring in the last of several Instagram Stories photos overlaid with disturbing text.

As reproduced by E! News Tuesday, an initial set of eight posts Sunday shows Wilkinson, 32, in black-and-white close-ups looking anguished. “Pray for Kdub lmao,” she writes in the first, using the nickname derived from her initials, K.W., the same source for the name of her since-discontinued apparel company, KDub Clothing. “Life isn’t making any sense to me right now. Sorry I’ve been MIA.”

The photos and graphical text continue as she writes, “How much strength does it take to be strong?” “I try so hard to be good but never good enough. Therapy is for the birds.” “I need to love myself again and I will. Life is too precious.” “No matter what . . . I am labeled. Playboy party girl. Bad mom. d list celebrity. Crazy. always wrong.” “Sometimes a hug is all i need but i guess I’m covered in thorns.”

She wrote more positively in the last two, “Thank u to those behind me n pushing me with love. My next fight will be for the KO.” “Tomorrow is a new day. I will smile. Goodnight.”

In a color selfie posted hours later, she smiles peacefully before a picture frame shaped as the word MOM, containing a photo of her and husband Hank Baskett’s children, son Hank IV, 8, and daughter Alijah, 3. “I’m proud of myself,” reads the overlaid text.

While neither her Facebook nor her regular Instagram account contained anything related, Wilkinson tweeted on Monday, “U guys have faith in me?” In response to a commenter asking what she was doing, “Eating a whole box of thin mints.” Hours later she jocularly tweeted a vulgarity before adding, “The universe is really talking to me rt now. . . . Is that mercury in retrograde thing going on now?? Lmao.”

On Tuesday, an anonymous source told Us Weekly that Wilkinson has been unhappy in her nine-year marriage to former NFL player Baskett, 35, and is planning to file for divorce. Her spokeswoman did not respond to a Newsday request for comment.