Khloé Kardashian has come out swinging at "The Bachelor"-franchise producer Mike Fleiss, who had said the reality-TV star and fashion-label co-founder was in talks to be the next star of "The Bachelorette."

"I'm not [expletive] clickbait right now. Stop or you will be hearing from my lawyers. How insensitive!!" tweeted Kardashian, 34, on Saturday, following posts by Fleiss saying, "Any decision regarding @khloekardashian as the new #TheBachelorette will need to be approved by my dear friend @KrisJenner," Kardashian's mother and personal manager.

Kardashian's sister, fellow "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star Kim Kardashian, 38, had previously tweeted in her sibling's defense, "Fake [expletive] news big time!!!!"

Fleiss, 54, fought back, calling Kim Kardashian "out of the loop on this one … We have strict confidentiality agreements with all #TheBachelorette candidates. @khloekardashian couldn't tell @KimKardashian anyway."

He later assailed Khloé Kardashian's sense of humor, and additionally taunted that he could not "be sued for trying to help somebody find true love."

On Monday, Fleiss appeared to be moving on while still insisting Kardashian had been in negotiations. "I'd assume @khloekardashian is no longer interested," he tweeted.

A representative for Kris Jenner did not respond to a Newsday request for comment.