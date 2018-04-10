Reality-TV star Khloé Kardashian, of E!’s “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” siblings, will serve as executive producer of a true-crime series, “Twisted Sisters,” on Investigation Discovery, the channel announced Tuesday.

“As a self-proclaimed ‘true-crime addict’ there is no better way to tell these tales about the bonds that sisters possess and how they can go so terribly wrong,” Kardashian, 33, said in a statement..

The six-part series, produced by 44 Blue Productions (A&E’s “Wahlburgers,” MSNBC’s “Lockup” franchise) will premiere next year, ID said.

Kardashian is expecting a girl imminently with Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player Tristan Thompson.