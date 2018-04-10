TODAY'S PAPER
Khloé Kardashian producing new true-crime series, ‘Twisted Sisters’

Khloé Kardashian at the launch of denim brand

Khloé Kardashian at the launch of denim brand Good American at Bloomingdale's in New York City in October. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Reality-TV star Khloé Kardashian, of E!’s “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” siblings, will serve as executive producer of a true-crime series, “Twisted Sisters,” on Investigation Discovery, the channel announced Tuesday.

“As a self-proclaimed ‘true-crime addict’ there is no better way to tell these tales about the bonds that sisters possess and how they can go so terribly wrong,” Kardashian, 33, said in a statement..

The six-part series, produced by 44 Blue Productions (A&E’s “Wahlburgers,” MSNBC’s “Lockup” franchise) will premiere next year, ID said.

Kardashian is expecting a girl imminently with Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player Tristan Thompson.

