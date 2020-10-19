Reality-TV star and fashion mogul Kim Kardashian will celebrate her 40th birthday Wednesday with an E! television special.

The cable network announced Mondaythat "Kim's 40th Birthday Special," airing at 10 p.m., will feature the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" combined Kardashian and Jenner families as they "honor Kim, look back at their favorite memories of the KKW Beauty founder and share sweet birthday wishes with her."

E! also announced a marathon of Kim-centric episodes of the show, starting at noon that day, with newly shot inserts of family members sending birthday greetings. Additionally, the network's talk shows "Daily Pop" and "Nightly Pop" will have birthday tributes and segments Wednesday and Thursday. The special itself will encore Thursday at 10 p.m. "with special bonus footage," E! said.