Kim Kardashian West gave kudos to an appreciative Theresa Caputo Tuesday, after the star of "Long Island Medium" gave a reading at Kardashian's Southern California home.

"You guys, today is probably one of the best days of my life and I have to tell you why," Kardashian, 38, of E!'s "Keeping Up with Kardashians" reality-show clan, said in an Instagram Story video. As a voice from off-screen squeals good-naturedly, "Sto-oppp!," Kardashian brings Caputo, who is in her early 50s, into the frame and the TV mentalist waves to the camera. Kardashian exclaims, "Guess who is at my house! And I did a reading with!"

Kardashian's sister, fellow reality-TV star and clothing line co-founder Khloé Kardashian, briefly steps into frame and hugs them.

"You know, my daughter Victoria is like … she probably just flatlined!," the Hicksville born-and-raised Caputo jokes of one of her two adult children. Kim Kardashian jokingly yells, "Victoria, where are you?! I don't think I'm giving your mom back. She's staying!" Caputo, expressing her gratitude, calls the sisters "just amazing and awesome."

"You guys, we had the best reading," Kim Kardashian tells the camera, adding, "The Long Island Medium is in Calabasas. Can you believe this? She's at my house!"

Caputo afterward said of Kardashian on Instagram, "She's honestly one of the sweetest most genuine people I've ever met. … Thank you for trusting me with the souls of your loved ones it was an honor to channel for you."

Kardashian responded on Twitter, "Dreams come true!!!! You guys have no idea what today meant to me. I binge watched every single episode last year and this was surreal."

Spokeswomen for Caputo's TLC show did not respond to a Newsday query asking if the visit was shot for the network's long-running "Long Island Medium."

In March, Kardashian had tweeted, "I know I’m so late but I just got hooked on Long Island Medium. I’m binge watching." Makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic tweeted back, "What?? She’s the best. Went to dinner with her and she did a [séance-type] reading on my [late] mom. We were all in tears," prompting Kardashian to reply, "Wait did she come to our master class in NYC? I am obsessed with her!" Dedivanovic holds makeup workshops with Kardashian in various cities.

Caputo responded to Kardashian's question with mutual admiration. "Ditto," she tweeted. "My daughter and I were at the LA master class and we loved it! So happy you found Long Island Medium. …"