'American Idol' 2019 winner Laine Hardy diagnosed with coronavirus

 In a  Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds, in San Diego, Calif.  Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Amy Harris

By The Associated Press
Laine Hardy, the 2019 winner of “American Idol,” says he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 but his symptoms are mild and he is recovering under home quarantine.

“This wasn’t what I expected on the first day of summer,” the 19-year-old singer from Livingston, Louisiana, wrote on his Facebook page. “My doctor confirmed I have Coronavirus, but my symptoms are mild." He ended his post: “Y’all stay safe & healthy!”

Hardy had performed Friday, singing the national anthem at swearing-in ceremonies for Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard’s third term, The Advocate reported.

Hardy also recently completed a virtual tour that was watched by more than 2 million viewers. 

Acoustic versions of his new songs “Ground I Grew Up On” and “Let There Be Country” will debut on Friday.

