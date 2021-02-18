Garden City born-and-bred "Good Morning America" contributor Lara Spencer will help homeowners clear out their cluttered houses and put potential treasures up for auction in the upcoming HGTV series "Everything But the House."

"A house overrun with stuff can be daunting," said the Garden City High School grad, 51, in a statement Thursday. "Our team of treasure hunters empties the whole house to find hidden surprises that could be worth hundreds, even thousands, of dollars at auction."

The twist, says the basic-cable network, is that Spencer and her appraisal team, including auction and estate-sale website founder Jacquie Denny, will start all bidding at just one dollar. The series premieres with back-to-back episodes March 19.

Spencer, host of HGTV's "Flea Market Flip," narrated an "Everything But the House" special in 2018.