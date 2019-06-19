The fate of the MTV reality show "Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club" was uncertain on Wednesday, as the actress-entrepreneur prepares to move on to a new club in Athens.

"The show was moving into a new direction," Lohan, 32, who was raised in Cold Spring Harbor and Merrick, said in a statement to Newsday. "Perhaps not enough drama in my life for [a] reality-TV formula (as that's not where I am in my life). As for the club, we are simply moving the focus to a brand-new and exciting location in Athens, and also a new location and partnership to be announced in Mykonos. It's all positive."

The series has "not officially" been canceled, Lohan's spokeswoman noted.

"No, it has not" been canceled, agreed Lohan's mother and personal manager, Dina Lohan, despite anonymously sourced trade reports stating otherwise. She attributed a production delay to "the production company having issues with visas for the American kids and the crew to go back to Greece. They were bumping heads with the government in Greece to get visas." She stated that the high cost of lodging cast and crew overseas for a six-week production was an additional factor.

An MTV representative had no comment. A message left for a representative of the production company, Bunim-Murray, was not returned.

"Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club," which premiered in January, centered on Lohan Beach House Mykonos, which she and business partner and series co-star Panos Spentzos launched on that Greek island's Kalo Livadi beach the previous May. A second beach club they opened on the isle of Rhodes shortly thereafter was not part of the show.

On the official website of the club, a message informs, "We are very much looking forward to welcoming you at our new all day summer project 'Lohan Seaside': beach bar, restaurant and the best thematic parties," and giving an Athens address and phone number.

Among the cast of servers, hosts and bartenders on "Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club" was former Long Islander Billy Estevez, who was raised from his teens in the Mill Brook area of Valley Stream before moving to California.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Clarification: A previous version of this story reported the reality show had ended after one season. Lohan's spokeswoman later noted the series has "not officially" been canceled.