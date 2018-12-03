Lindsay Lohan's MTV reality show to debut Jan. 8

Lindsay Lohan's previously announced MTV reality show has been given an airdate.

The cable network announced Monday that "Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club," set at the actress-entrepreneur's venue that opened in May on the Greek island of Mykonos, would premiere Jan. 8. at 8 p.m.

"I've gone through so much in my past," Lohan, 32, says in a 30-second promotional video. "People have always given me trouble for going to clubs. So why don't I just open my own?" The star, who was raised in Cold Spring Harbor and Merrick, and has a second club on the Greek isle of Rhodes, announces in the clip, "I want to build an empire here."

MTV will also air a sneak peek of the series with its "Lindsay Lohan: Welcome to the Beach Club" special airing Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. Viewers can catch up on all of Lohan's most memorable moments with the "Growing Up Lohan" special hosted by Lindsay's siblings, Aliana and Dakota Lohan, on Jan. 7 at 10 p.m.