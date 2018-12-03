TODAY'S PAPER
Lindsay Lohan's MTV reality show to debut Jan. 8

The series will be set at the actress-entrepreneur's venue that opened in May on the Greek island of Mykonos.

Lindsay Lohan appears in a 30-second clip promoting

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Lindsay Lohan's previously announced MTV reality show has been given an airdate.

The cable network announced Monday that "Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club," set at the actress-entrepreneur's venue that opened in May on the Greek island of Mykonos, would premiere Jan. 8. at 8 p.m.

"I've gone through so much in my past," Lohan, 32, says in a 30-second promotional video. "People have always given me trouble for going to clubs. So why don't I just open my own?" The star, who was raised in Cold Spring Harbor and Merrick, and has a second club on the Greek isle of Rhodes, announces in the clip, "I want to build an empire here."

MTV will also air a sneak peek of the series with its "Lindsay Lohan: Welcome to the Beach Club" special airing Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. Viewers can catch up on all of Lohan's most memorable moments with the "Growing Up Lohan" special hosted by Lindsay's siblings, Aliana and Dakota Lohan, on Jan. 7 at 10 p.m.

