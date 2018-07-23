Reality-TV powerhouse Bunim/Murray, whose shows include "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," "Project Runway" and the 2008 E! series "Living Lohan," will produce a Lindsay Lohan reality series for MTV, says The Hollywood Reporter. Set on the Greek island of Mykonos, it will follow the lives of Lohan and her staff at Lohan Beach House Mykonos, a beach club the actress and entrepreneur opened in May on the Kalo Livadi beach.

The trade publication gave no further details. Representatives for MTV and Bunim/Murray did not respond to Newsday's requests for comment. Lohan has not commented on social media.

In a June 26 interview with "Mean Girls" star Lohan, 32, The New York Times paraphrased her plans "for a 'Vanderpump Rules'-style reality show for MTV centered around the club." Bravo's "Vanderpump Rules," which premiered in 2013 and completed its sixth season in April, stars Lisa Vanderpump of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and centers on her upscale West Hollywood restaurant and lounge Sur and the various romances and rivalries among the staff.

Lohan, originally of Cold Spring Harbor and Merrick, told the Times she had sold her stake in an earlier, namesake Athens club, Lohan, that she had opened with Greek restaurateur Dennis Papageorgiou. Her second beach club, Lohan Beach House Rhodes, opened on that Greek island earlier this month.

Season 2 of the British sitcom "Sick Note," on which Lohan stars opposite Rupert Grint, premieres on the UK network Sky on Thursday.