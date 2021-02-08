Lisa Vanderpump to host 'dinner party' show on E!

Lisa Vanderpump, star of the Bravo reality-TV series "Vanderpump Rules," is debuting a new show next month on sister network E!

The basic-cable network said Friday that in the half-hour "Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump," premiering March 18, the Los Angeles restaurateur welcomes two to three celebrity guests each episode to an outdoor dinner party at her Beverly Hills home, Villa Rosa.

Among those scheduled to join her for a themed dinner with games are actors Vivica A. Fox, Cheryl Hines, Joel McHale, Tori Spelling, Sheryl Underwood and Jaleel White, comedians Gabriel Iglesias, Jim Jeffries and Margaret Cho, rapper Iggy Azalea, singer Lance Bass, "Dancing with the Stars" ballroom pro Cheryl Burke, TV personalities Mario Lopez, Jeannie Mai and Steve-O, drag queen Trixie Mattel and others.

"Well, hello," the London-born Vanderpump, 60, says in a promotional video for the show. "I'm inviting you to an intimate dinner party, and for it to be perfect, I have a few rules: You've got to bust your butt for the décor to be absolutely fabulous. … The guests should be naughty. … But the hostess must always be naughtier."

The themes include "Diva Tea," "Beverly Hills Comfort Food" and the cuisine of Tuscany and of Japan, with such games as "Rosé Pong," "Diva Croquet" and "Get Pumped," in which guests reveal "secrets."

Vanderpump was a star of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" from 2010 to 2019.